Senator Natasha’s lawyers demand action on unaddressed petitions

Embattled Kogi lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal team has expressed concern over what it describes as a disparity in the handling of legal matters involving her following the Federal Government’s decision to file criminal charges against her while numerous petitions she submitted remain unaddressed.

In a statement released by her counsel, Uju Nwoduwu, the lawyers revealed that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan filed twelve separate petitions between March and May 2025.

These petitions reportedly cover serious allegations, including cyberstalking, threats to life, defamation, and other security-related offences.

“The public expects law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies to uphold fairness, the rule of law, and impartial justice,” the legal team stated.

The lawyers highlighted that while these petitions are still under review or have not received attention, separate allegations have led to charges being filed against the senator. They noted that some of the petitions include reports of violence and threats allegedly involving public officials.

Despite currently being abroad for personal reasons, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has responded to official communications and pledged to appear in court once a date for arraignment is set.

“She remains fully committed to due process,” the legal team affirmed, thanking members of the public for their continued support and urging for a fair and transparent legal process.