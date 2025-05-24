Akpabio: We’ll present defence in court, Natasha’s lawyers react to FG’s suit

Lawyers representing Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have confirmed receipt of court documents in a defamation case filed by the Federal Government, pledging to present a vigorous defence in court.

The suit, lodged on May 16, 2025, accuses the Kogi Central senator of making defamatory statements against Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a live television broadcast.

The charges, brought under Sections 391 and 392 of the Nigerian Penal Code, allege that Akpoti-Uduaghan made imputations “knowing or having reason to believe” they would damage Akpabio’s reputation.

In a statement released Saturday, her lead counsel, Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa, SAN, said the legal team received the court information on May 23 at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

“The legal team would adequately prepare all factual and statutory defences available to our client and place same before the Court during trial,” the statement read.

The government has named both Akpabio and former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello among its witnesses.

The case stems from explosive allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan, including claims that Akpabio and Bello were involved in a plot to assassinate her.

These claims followed her controversial suspension from the Senate, which she linked to a dispute over seating arrangements.

She further accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and formally petitioned Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun and Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi, seeking an investigation into what she described as a coordinated campaign to silence her.