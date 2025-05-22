Akpabio: Police arrest whistleblower over alleged defamation against Natasha

Nigerian journalist and media activist, Maazi Obinna Oparaku Akuwudike, has been arrested by the police in Imo State following allegations of defamation involving high-profile individuals.

Obinna was reportedly picked up at about 3:00 a.m. in Owerri on Thursday, May 22, 2025. His arrest comes days after he gave an interview on journalist Adeola Fayehun's YouTube channel, in which he made claims about a smear campaign targeting Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In the interview, Obinna alleged that businesswoman Sandra Duru, also known as Prof. Mgbeke, paid him a substantial amount of money to produce videos aimed at damaging Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's reputation.

He initially said he accepted the job under the impression that it was a standard media production contract. However, he claimed to have grown uncomfortable with the assignment after discovering inconsistencies in Duru’s narrative.

“I received money for producing videos but grew concerned after noticing inconsistencies in Duru’s public statements,” Obinna stated.

He explained that it was Duru’s controversial comments during a livestream that prompted him to withdraw and publicly disclose what he described as a fabricated attack on the senator.

“All the claims made against Senator Natasha were false and part of a broader smear campaign,” he added.

Obinna’s arrest has sparked speculation of a broader attempt to suppress a whistleblower in an alleged campaign of defamation. The situation has drawn attention due to the involvement of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has previously accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Observers have raised concerns that the arrest may be politically motivated and aimed at discouraging dissent against influential figures.

Police confirm arrest, cite defamation

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed the arrest.

“Yes, he is confirming a case we are investigating. Initially, he was the complainant in the matter. But then he posted another video on social media which resulted in a defamation of character against one Sandra Duru,” Okoye said.

The police spokesperson explained that Obinna had been invited to clarify his social media statements but failed to respond.

“We served him an invitation and asked him to come and explain the things he had said. He did not report on time. In fact, he refused to report, and then we arrested him,” Okoye stated.

“But there is no cause for alarm. We are going to carry out a diligent investigation, and at the end of the day, justice will be served.”