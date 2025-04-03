Senator Natasha reacts to INEC's declaration in recall process

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has expressed her gratitude to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for upholding justice by rejecting a recall petition against her.

INEC found the petition, driven by political groups and individuals in Kogi State, unconstitutional.

In a statement released following INEC’s announcement, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan praised the commission for standing firm against external pressures, stating, "God has put to shame anti-democratic forces plotting my recall from the Senate, including one of the most wanted persons by the EFCC, former Governor Yahaya Bello."

The INEC’s decision on Thursday, April 3, confirmed that the petition did not meet constitutional requirements, ending the recall process.

Senator Natasha Mocks Yahaya Bello

In her statement, the senator reaffirmed her belief that the people's voice is paramount, asserting, "Nobody, be it a former Governor Yahaya Bello or Senate President Godswill Akpabio, can toy with the mandate freely given by the resolute people of Kogi Central."

Akpoti-Uduaghan celebrated the outcome as a victory against political manipulation, emphasising that the rejection of the recall petition marks a triumph for justice.

"The decision to reject the recall process is a justice against injustice," she added, commending INEC for its independence and integrity.