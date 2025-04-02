Natasha urges INEC boss to redeem his credibility in recall process

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, to act with integrity in the ongoing recall process against her.

Speaking to journalists after a homecoming and Sallah rally in her constituency on April 1, the Kogi Central lawmaker stressed the need for INEC to redeem its tarnished reputation.

She argued that the commission's credibility suffered due to the conduct of past elections and urged Yakubu to use this opportunity to restore public trust.

“I’ll just tell INEC, they should just do what is right. The INEC chairman should not be afraid,” Akpoti-Uduaghan stated.

“This is the time for him to redeem his image, especially with regards to the conduct of the past elections. The INEC chairman should do right by this recall.”

She further emphasised the importance of having courageous individuals in leadership who can stand firm against external pressures.

According to her, Nigeria needs people who will protect its institutions from threats posed by “bad people” seeking to undermine democracy.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny of INEC’s handling of electoral processes, with many Nigerians questioning the commission’s impartiality.