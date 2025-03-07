Senator Natasha makes crucial declaration after Senate suspension

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, has strongly condemned her recent suspension from the Senate, labelling it a violation of justice, fairness, and equity.

On Thursday, March 6, the Senate imposed a six-month suspension on Akpoti-Uduaghan following a recommendation by its Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

Additionally, her salaries and allowances were withheld as part of the disciplinary measures.

The upper chamber cited “total violation of the Senate Standing Orders, 2023 as amended” as the reason for her suspension.

However, specific details regarding the alleged violation were not disclosed.

Reacting via her Facebook page, the embattled senator described the decision as an attempt to silence and intimidate her.

“Against the culture of silence, intimidation, and victim-shaming, my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity,” she stated.

Despite the sanction, Akpoti-Uduaghan affirmed that she remains the legitimate representative of her constituents and vowed to continue her legislative duties.

“The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 and beyond,” she asserted.