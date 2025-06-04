Senator Natasha breaks silence over alleged audio implicating Akpabio, Tinubu

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, has denounced a circulating audio and video purporting to show her accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of blackmailing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure her imprisonment.

In a personally signed statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, Akpoti-Uduaghan described the material as “a deliberate act of misinformation targeted at damaging my reputation, inciting public distrust, and sowing discord within the leadership of the National Assembly.”

“My attention has been drawn to a video currently trending online purporting to feature me in a conversation with a journalist.

“I categorically and unequivocally dissociate myself from the said video and audio recording. At no time did I grant such an interview or engage in any conversation of that nature with any journalist or individual.

The voice in the video is not mine and has clearly been cloned and manipulated with malicious intent,” she said.

She described the fabrication as “mischievous and criminal,” calling it “a dangerous use of technology to spread disinformation.”

Natasha's message to Nigerians amid claims

Akpoti-Uduaghan advised the public to disregard the video entirely.

“It is false, misleading, and should be treated as a product of desperate elements intent on tarnishing the image of a law-abiding and peace-loving public servant,” she stated.

The Senator emphasised her commitment to “truth, justice, and responsible democratic engagement,” adding that she had directed her legal team and relevant security agencies to investigate the source of the video to bring the perpetrators to justice.

She warned the public against falling victim to coordinated campaigns of disinformation and digital impersonation designed to mislead Nigerians and create political tension.