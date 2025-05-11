She wanted me to destroy Natasha - Journalist accuses Prof Mgbeke of blackmail

In a dramatic twist to the ongoing controversy involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Nigerian journalist Francess Olisa Ogbonnaya has accused UK-based Nigerian businesswoman, Sandra Duru, also known as Prof Mgbeke, of attempting to recruit her in a plot to defame the Kogi Central senator.

Duru had earlier claimed that Senator Natasha offered her N200 million to falsely accuse Akpabio of organ harvesting—an allegation Natasha has publicly denied. But Ogbonnaya, in a now-viral video, alleged that Duru approached her to produce a scripted voiceover filled with defamatory content targeting the senator.

“She wanted me to disrupt and destroy Natasha at the TV station she wanted me to go to on her behalf, but not be neutral,” Olisa said. “I refused because I am a journalist and have plans to run for office like I did before, so I cannot do it.”

According to her, Duru shared audio recordings and a script containing claims that Natasha was plotting to “bring down the Yoruba government.”

Olisa dismissed the allegation as illogical, saying, “How can a Kogi Igbira, who are minority with no alliances and even tilted to the Yorubas, now say that? What will she gain by fighting the Yoruba government?”

On the issue of sexual harassment, Ogbonnaya claimed that Duru misrepresented Natasha’s stance. “Sandra lied about it. In the audios she sent to me, Senator Natasha never mentioned anything about there being no sexual harassment,” she said. “She even mentioned in the audio that sometimes when they go out, the big man will say ‘you look good today’—that’s harassment.”

Ogbonnaya also addressed claims about Dr Oby Ezekwesili, denying that Natasha said she “bought” the former minister. “She thanked God for Ezekwesili’s support. She talked about her efforts to address issues affecting women,” she said.

When asked if she was paid for the voiceover, Olisa admitted, “Yes. Political audio is 500k, she priced 300k. I removed the places that could implicate us. She got angry that I removed her lies. She rejected the audio and refused to use my voice, so she went to someone else.”

She further accused Duru of blackmailing high-profile politicians. “Sandra even told me that she made Rochas a governor. She was blackmailing the man. She blackmailed Hope (Uzodinma) through the commissioner for international affairs,” she alleged.