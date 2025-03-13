Natasha: Akpabio at risk of long jail term as fresh details emerge

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and other top legislative officials risk imprisonment for allegedly defying a court order.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has initiated contempt proceedings against them, with the Federal High Court in Abuja issuing Form 48 as a notice of their disobedience.

The legal action stems from suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, filed by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, Senate President Akpabio, and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, Senator Neda Imasuem.

The notice, signed by the court registrar pursuant to Section 72 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act 2004, emphasised the gravity of the situation.

Court Warns Akpabio, Senate Officials: Obey or Face Prison

The court explicitly warned the defendants that their actions constitute contempt, which could lead to imprisonment if they fail to comply.

“Despite being duly served with the enrolled order on the 5th day of March 2025, you, the Defendants/Contemnors, have deliberately and contumaciously disregarded its binding directive,” the court stated.

The legal notice further reiterated: “Take notice that pursuant to Section 72 of the Sheriffs and Civil Processes Act, your wilful disobedience of the order of this Honourable Court renders you liable for contempt of court, for which you may be committed to prison unless you comply.”

The court had previously issued an order on 4th March 2025, restraining the Senate from proceeding with an investigation into Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s alleged misconduct during a February 20 plenary session.

The order mandated that all defendants, including Senate leadership, cease actions against the senator until a final determination on the case.

Despite the clear directive, the defendants reportedly proceeded with the probe, leading to the contempt proceedings.

The court highlighted that any actions taken in violation of its order are “null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”

The court’s enrolled order also granted permission for the plaintiff to serve the Senate with case documents through alternative means, including pasting them at the National Assembly or publishing them in national newspapers.

Additionally, the order sought to prevent the Senate’s Ethics Committee, chaired by Senator Imasuem, from advancing its inquiry into Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct.

The court required the Senate to show cause as to why an interlocutory injunction should not be granted, reinforcing that the plaintiff’s privileges as a senator must be upheld in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution, Senate Standing Orders, and the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act.

With the issuance of Form 48, the Senate President and other officials now face legal consequences unless they comply with the court’s directives.

Observers note that this case underscores the judiciary’s role in checking legislative overreach and upholding the rule of law.

Legal analysts believe that the next steps in the case could significantly impact the Senate’s operations and Akpabio’s leadership.

Should the court escalate the matter to Form 49, which calls for direct committal proceedings, Akpabio and his co-defendants may be forced to personally defend their actions or face severe sanctions, including possible imprisonment.