Security report, not Tinubu, blocked El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination – Omokri

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has accused President Bola Tinubu and National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu of orchestrating his failed ministerial nomination.

Speaking on Arise Television on Monday, el-Rufai alleged, "The President did not want me in his cabinet."

However, public affairs analyst Reno Omokri has refuted the claim, asserting that security concerns, not political manoeuvring, led to el-Rufai’s exclusion.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. President Tinubu nominated him, and his name was duly sent to the National Assembly,” Omokri stated.

Omokri explained that el-Rufai failed the mandatory security clearance required for ministerial appointments.

He said multiple security agencies flagged the former governor as a "diplomatic liability" due to his controversial past statements and actions.

One such incident cited was El-Rufai’s 2019 threat to European Union election observers, where he warned, "We are waiting for the person who will come and intervene. They will go back in body bags."

El-Rufai's alleged role in 'Zaria Shiite Massacre' of 2015

Additionally, Omokri highlighted El-Rufai’s alleged role in the Zaria Shiite Massacre of 2015, where 438 civilians were killed, as well as accusations of funding violent herdsmen responsible for attacks in Southern Kaduna.

Other concerns raised included El-Rufai’s demolition of political opponents’ homes, including those of Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and APC chieftain Inuwa Abdulkadir.

He was also criticised for authorising the demolition of Aisha Yakubu’s property over an alleged “sex party,” later proven to be a hoax.

Religious intolerance was another factor flagged in the security report. Omokri recalled el-Rufai’s 2013 derogatory remarks about Jesus Christ and his 2019 assertion that “even if I bring the Pope, Christians will never vote for me.”

Omokri noted that el-Rufai was not the only nominee denied clearance.

Others, such as Danladi Sani from Taraba and Stella Okotete from Delta, also failed to screen but did not blame the President or NSA.