El-Rufai alleges Ribadu's 2031 presidential ambition behind smear campaign

Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, has accused Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), of orchestrating a campaign to tarnish his reputation due to Ribadu’s alleged 2031 presidential ambition.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, February 25, El-Rufai claimed that Ribadu is working alongside Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to discredit him.

“This project of ‘destroy Nasir el-Rufai’ is Nuhu Ribadu’s conception. He is the architect and builder of that project. He is the one working with Uba Sani to implement it. So far, it has been frustrating for them,” el-Rufai stated.

The former governor alleged that Ribadu sees him as a political threat and is taking steps to neutralise him ahead of the 2031 presidential race.

“Somebody wants to destroy my reputation. Why? Nuhu Ribadu wants to be president in 2031. He has to eliminate every northerner that he thinks is on the radar,” he said.

El-Rufai further accused ICPC of being used as a political tool to coerce people into implicating him.

“In fact, what they have resorted to doing is to call low-level people and some of my officials to say, ‘implicate el-Rufai, and your problems will go away’. This is what ICPC has become,” he added.

The former governor also stated that his relationship with Ribadu and Sani had soured, saying, “Uba Sani and Nuhu Ribadu are not my friends. They were my friends at some point but not anymore.”