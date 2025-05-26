PHOTOS: Wike's FCTA seals Access Bank, FIRS, Total over unpaid ground rent

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) sealed several prominent buildings in Abuja, including a Total Energies fuel station and an Access Bank branch, on Monday, May 26, for non-payment of ground rent.

Lere Olayinka, media aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, confirmed the enforcement action in a statement on X.

He revealed that the sealed Total petrol station in Wuse Zone 3 had failed to pay its statutory ground rent.

While Olayinka did not specify how long the fuel station had defaulted, he disclosed that other affected properties had been delinquent for decades.

Among the other buildings sealed were an Access Bank branch at Wuse Market and the building housing the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), also located in Wuse Zone 3.

“FIRS is owing the FCTA ground rent of 25 years while Access Bank owes 34 years of rent,” Olayinka stated.

This sweeping action comes as part of a broader crackdown by the FCTA, which recently revoked 4,794 land titles across Abuja’s high-value districts for similar violations.

“FCTA Seals Total Petrol Station, Zone 3 Abuja Revoked For Not Paying Ground Rent,” Olayinka posted, highlighting the government’s resolve to recover public revenue.

Monday’s enforcement follows the FCTA’s closure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters just a week ago, also over rent default.