Reps threaten no-confidence vote if Rivers sole administrator oversteps

The House of Representatives has issued a stern warning to Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retired), the sole administrator of Rivers State, against assuming legislative powers in the state.

Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesperson of the House, raised concerns over Ibas’ reported plan to develop a new budget for the state, stressing that such responsibilities belong solely to the legislative arm.

He revealed that the Speaker of the House is consulting with leadership to establish a committee to oversee governance in Rivers State.

“The Sole Administrator does not have the authority to carry out the National Assembly’s function of making laws under the current circumstances,” Agbese told Punch.

“The Speaker is engaging with leadership to ensure a committee is in place to monitor his activities and safeguard the interests of Rivers State.”

House of Reps Warns Rivers Sole Administrator: ‘You Have No Lawmaking Powers’

He further stated that the House expects President Bola Tinubu to be aware of its resolution regarding Ibas’ appointment and mandate.

“We assume that the President has been informed of our resolution regarding the administrator’s appointment and mandate,” Agbese added.

“Should the administrator exceed his authority, the House will take necessary actions, including the possibility of a vote of no confidence, to ensure accountability and adherence to the rule of law.”