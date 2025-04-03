Rivers Administrator cancels all pending procurement, tender processes

The Rivers State Government cancelled all pending procurement and tender processes on Thursday, in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement.

The Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ibas, remarked in a special announcement, signed and issued by Prof Ibibia Worika, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Port Harcourt.

He said that the cancellation was in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement, which upheld the Appeal Court ruling in Suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/133/2024.

Ibas stated that the cancellation affected all procurement and tender processes carried out by MDAs during the period in question.

According to him, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that carried out such tender processes for projects in their respective offices are mandated by this announcement to refund such tender fees to contractors immediately.