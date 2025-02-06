FULL LIST: House of Reps move for creation of 31 new states in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has proposed the creation of 31 new states across Nigeria, a move that could significantly alter the country’s political and administrative landscape.

The announcement was made on Thursday, 6 February, during plenary, with Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu reading a letter from the Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

According to the committee, proposals for new states were received from all six geopolitical zones.

The North Central region had five requests, while the North East submitted four. The North West and South East each requested five , the South-South sought four, and the South West had the highest number, with seven requests.

Kalu emphasised that the proposed states' creation must adhere to constitutional provisions.

"All necessary conditions must be met before any state can be created," he stated.

He also reminded advocates for additional local government areas that the process falls under Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution.

The proposed States

The list of proposed states includes Okun, Okura, and Confluence from Kogi; Benue Ala and Apa from Benue; Amana from Adamawa; Katagum from Bauchi; Savannah from Borno; and Muri from Taraba.

Kaduna may be split into New Kaduna and Gujarat, while Kano could see Tiga and Ari emerge as new states.

The South East region has proposals for Etiti, Orashi, Adada, Orlu, and Aba, while the South-South could see Ogoja (Cross River), Warri (Delta), Ori, Obolo (Rivers), and Torumbe (Ondo) created.

In the South West, Ibadan, Lagoon (Lagos), Ogun, Ijebu, Oke Ogun, and Ijesha (Oyo/Ogun/Osun) have been proposed.

The proposals are expected to undergo legislative scrutiny, with constitutional and political hurdles likely to shape the final decision.