Court Sentences Suspended UNICAL Law Dean, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, to Five Years in Prison

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) , to five years’ imprisonment without an option of fine, on Monday. The conviction follows a multi-year legal battle involving allegations of sexual harassment , cybercrime, and attempts to obstruct justice, charges brought against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Background of the Case

Prof. Ndifon faced a four-count charge filed by the ICPC. The allegations included sexual harassment of a female diploma student, requesting indecent photographs through WhatsApp, and involvement in actions aimed at perverting the course of justice. His co-defendant, Sunny Anyanwu, his former lawyer, was accused of threatening a key witness during the trial.

Key Court Proceedings

In March 2024, Justice James Omotosho dismissed the no-case submission made by Ndifon and his co-defendant, confirming that the prosecution had established a prima facie case. The defence closed its case in April 2025 after presenting a limited number of witnesses. The verdict was scheduled and delivered on November 17, 2025, resulting in a five-year prison sentence with no option of fine. READ ALSO: What Is It About Sex That Men Can’t Take It Out of the Office?

Bail and Remand History

Earlier in the proceedings, Ndifon was remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre. He was later granted bail set at ₦250 million, with two required sureties, pending the continuation of the trial.

Previous Allegations and Public Record

This is not the first time Prof. Ndifon has been associated with allegations of sexual misconduct. According to a tweet by Document Women, in 2015, he was queried over accusations of sexually assaulting and harassing a female student on August 29 of that year. In 2016, he was suspended after a petition by Nkang Sinemobong Ekong, a 400-level law student who accused him of raping her in his office while she was retaking a Law of Trust examination. READ ALSO: 2 LASU lecturers dismissed for sexual harassment, financial misconduct

Recent Allegations

In 2023, female law students at UNICAL staged public demonstrations accusing Ndifon of ongoing sexual harassment. Protestors displayed placards, one reading “WE ARE TIRED OF SUCKING D*CKS”, which went viral and sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many Nigerians on X shared reactions, pushing the issue into national attention once again.

Nigerians’ Reactions on X

Nigerians took to social media to express their thoughts on the recent sentencing of Prof Cyril, with some seeing it as a precedent for accountability in institutions, while others argue the punishment doesn't match the severity of his actions, which have impacted countless students over the years.

