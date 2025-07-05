The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) has approved the dismissal of two lecturers found culpable of gross misconduct involving sexual harassment and fraud.

The school's Governing Council took the decision during its Statutory Meeting held on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Emmanuel Fanu, the two lecturers were found guilty of sexual harassment, inhumane treatment of students, and financial impropriety.

According to the statement, one of the sacked academic staff members is Dr. Olatunji Abanikanda, who, until his dismissal, was the head of the Epe campus of the Department of Agricultural Science.

Abanikanda was accused of meting out “degrading and inhumane treatment” to students on the department's farm where they carry out their practical coursework.

His travails began when a video went viral on social media, showing students under his supervision being left shivering in the sun and rain without shelter.

“Dean, School of Agriculture, Epe Campus, Prof. Olatunji Tajudeen Fasasi Abanikannada, was dismissed over multiple allegations, including: Subjecting 400 Level students of the School of Agriculture to inhumane treatment by keeping them on the farm from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. without break, food, and water even during torrential rainfall that lasted between 4:45 p.m. to after 6:00 p.m., an action prejudicial to the security of the University," Fanu stated.

“Sexual harassment of female students of the same school. Subjecting staff members and students to emotional and physical trauma using threats, curses, derogatory utterances, and profane expletives on them, an act unbecoming of a public officer of the University. Unauthorised collection of money from staff and students of the School of Agriculture, contrary to university regulations.”

At the same time, Dr. Khadeejah Kareem-Ibraheem, the Coordinator of the Department of Animal Sciences at the School of Agriculture, Epe Campus, was also dismissed for dereliction of duty after failing to adhere to the university’s approved guidelines, procedures, and curriculum.

Kareem-Ibraheem’s alleged offences also include “Failure to remit to the University coffers, proceeds from the sale of farm produce (amounting to over ₦10.6 million), which was kept in her personal bank account, as against the University guidelines.”

“These acts, tantamount to ‘Serious Misconduct’, are in contravention of the University’s Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (2017, as amended),” Fanu added.