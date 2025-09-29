Power Oil: Where Everyday Choices Meet Lifelong Health

Your heart beats over 100,000 times a day. Power Oil has spent a decade ensuring Nigerians make choices to protect those beats through millions of free health checks, life-saving surgeries, and the annual WalkHearton, which this year registered 10,370 people with 5,250 taking part in the walk itself.

This World Heart Day, the brand elevated advocacy to art by owning the Lagos skyline. A spectacular drone banner urged Nigerians to “Let Your Heart Thank You” with an unforgettable symbol of health written across the city’s skies.

“Beyond moments of spectacle, Power Oil continues to back its promise with credibility”, said Roland Akpe, Marketing Manager, Oil Portfolio, Tolaram Group. The Certified Healthy seal reassures users as to the standard of quality we bring to Nigerians’ meals, while Be Certified Fit calls and inspires Nigerians to incorporate physical activity as a daily habit. The latter was exemplified by partnering with Kaffy to transform TV studios into Fitness and Dance sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT