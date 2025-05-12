'He came with APC governors' - Wike confirms peace talks with Fubara

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed that Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, recently visited him to broker peace amid the ongoing political crisis between the two leaders.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, May 12, Wike revealed that the governor was accompanied by two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and an elder statesman during the visit, which took place at his private residence.

“Fubara came to me with two governors and one elder statesman. Just that they are both APC governors. He said he wants peace,” Wike stated.

According to sources familiar with the meeting, Fubara was joined by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, and former Ogun Governor Olusegun Osoba.

The group reportedly entered Wike’s home unannounced but without resistance, indicating a longstanding familiarity between the two political rivals.

A source close to the development said, “Fubara walked straight into Wike’s living room because that’s a familiar terrain,” highlighting their previous political alliance, which has since deteriorated into a fierce power struggle.

The visit is seen as a significant step towards de-escalating the political standoff in Rivers State, which reached a boiling point in March when President Bola Tinubu suspended Fubara amid escalating tensions with Wike over control of state affairs.