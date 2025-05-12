Saraki gives fresh update as PDP stakeholders hold crucial meeting in Abuja

In a major move to stabilise the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), key stakeholders and party leaders held a high-stakes meeting at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The meeting set the tone for reconciliation and renewal ahead of the party's forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and national convention.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who described the gathering as “fruitful,” announced the formation of a seven-man committee he would chair to ensure a peaceful and unified NEC session scheduled for May 27.

“I just left a meeting of the PDP Governors Forum, attended by its serving and former governors, at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge. We had a fruitful deliberation on the party’s present challenges and its future,” Saraki shared via X (formerly Twitter).

He added, “The meeting set up a seven-man committee charged with preparing for a rancour-free NEC meeting… I will have the pleasure of working with my brothers – Governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), and Peter Mbah (Enugu).”

The committee

Other members of the committee include Senator Seriake Dickson, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, and former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The meeting brought together a formidable cast of current and former political heavyweights, underscoring the urgency of the party’s internal challenges.

Among those present were Governors Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Umar Damagum, the PDP’s acting National Chairman.

Former governors from across the country, including Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), were also in attendance.

Wike present at PDP stakeholder meeting

A notable attendee was Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, whose presence sparked interest amid speculation over his ongoing influence within the party.

The closed-door meeting addressed pressing issues that have plagued the PDP in recent months, including leadership disputes, factional divisions, and preparations for the next general elections.

Party leaders emphasised unity and strategic planning as key to reviving the party’s fortunes.

“As a committee, we hope to do our best in delivering on the assignment given to us,” Saraki affirmed, signalling a renewed commitment to internal cohesion.