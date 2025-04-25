VIDEO: 40 lawmakers, 2 governors about to dump PDP - Lawmaker raises alarm

Ikenga Ugochinyere, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo State, has raised the alarm over alleged plans by two governors and 40 lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to defect to other parties.

Ugochinyere disclosed this in a video posted on social media on Friday, April 25, 2025, in which he lamented the protracted crisis rocking the opposition party.

The lawmaker attributed the recent spate of defections from the PDP to the unresolved internal crises and growing dissatisfaction with the current leadership.

“Because of the crisis in the party, I can confirm to you that two more governors in the party want to decamp and 40 lawmakers also want to decamp,” Ugochinyere alleged.

The Imo lawmaker accused the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the PDP’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, of sabotaging the party from within, calling on the National Working Committee (NWC) to immediately expel them to prevent the party's total collapse.

“Averting this imminent danger, which will happen in the matter of days, the NWC must immediately rise up and summon an emergency meeting of the party with the simple majority which they already have, with or without Damagum, to expel Anyanwu the political traitor and also ratify the removal of Damagum by anointing a north-central person as acting or substantial national chairman of our party.

“Here in Imo, we don’t know who Anyanwu is. We only know him as an APC agent and a political coward who has no shame and is accepting to be the one to bury Africa’s biggest opposition party.”

Wike working to paralyse the PDP

Ugochinyere argued that the Imo PDP had already approved Anyanwu's expulsion at the state level and urged the NWC to follow suit without delay.

The lawmaker announced Chris Odoemenam as the acting PDP chairman of Imo State and called on the national body to recognise the decision.

“As state leader of the party, I’m saying Chris Odoemenam is our state acting chairman, and the NWC must also recognise that so we can start the internal cleansing of our party,” he said.

According to him, despite the alleged damage caused by Wike and Anyanwu, the duo are still scheming underground to cripple the party's leadership using legal tactics.

“PDP is sinking and it is sinking very fast, and despite the damage they have done, they have perfected fresh plans again to ensure that the NWC is incapacitated with multiple suits filed at the federal high court,” he alleged.

Ugochinyere further warned that failure to act swiftly and decisively could accelerate the exodus of members, further weakening the party ahead of the 2027 elections.