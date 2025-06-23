Only a political veteran can defeat tinubu – Kenneth Okonkwo

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, Kenneth Okonkwo, a former spokesperson for Peter Obi and prominent Labour Party member, has stirred political waters with his latest endorsement.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, Okonkwo dismissed the viability of younger presidential hopefuls, warning that Nigeria’s political terrain is too hostile for them.

“If you are expecting a younger person to come in, in the midst of these sharks, they will swallow him up,” he declared.

Is Okonkwo endorsing Atiku for 2027?

Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu [Getty Images/Facebook]

According to him, only a seasoned political figure can mount a credible challenge against President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He pointed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as an example of the kind of candidate who could rally support and possibly return Nigeria to a period of stability.

“Assuming an Atiku comes into power and takes us back to the Obasanjo years, he would have been a hero.

“He would have paid up all our debts. He would not acquire new debts. He would have made sure there is no security problem all around Nigeria,” Okonkwo said.

Okonkwo stressed that what Nigeria needs is a leader of conscience, not necessarily a new face.

“We need a man… even from the old cadre… who has made up his mind that he wants a new Nigeria.”

He also expressed skepticism about electoral fairness, saying, “Obama can come to Nigeria and will not win the election. Not because people will not vote for him, but they will steal it from him.”