'Reforms, not rivalry': Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo backed as loyal Tinubu ally

Speculation over an alleged political rift between Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has been dismissed by party leaders and allies of the minister, who insist he remains focused on his national assignment and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Director General of the Progressive Network for Tinubu, Pastor Olumide Obadele, told journalists in Akure that reports of friction within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo were baseless.

“Ondo APC is one family. No issue between the two of them, to the best of my knowledge. The governor is our governor, the minister is our own, and the party is our party,” Obadele said at the unveiling of the support group.

He added that “this is not a campaign effort as INEC has yet to open the window for electioneering campaigns. Our conviction stems from President Tinubu’s ability to bring Nigeria to a turning point in just 27 months.”

Supporters of Tunji-Ojo argue that attempts to link him to a supposed 2028 governorship ambition are politically motivated.

Media consultant Femi Salako, in a recent commentary, said claims that the minister was plotting to challenge Aiyedatiwa were “a campaign of calumny” driven by individuals “desperately angling to craft a non-existent push for a power grab.”

According to Salako, the minister has been unwavering in his loyalty to the President’s agenda. “He has shown faith, passion, and consistency. He has shown total commitment to the President’s objective of using public office as a tool of empowerment, as a mechanism for driving the development narrative, opening up new frontiers,” Salako wrote.

Tunji-Ojo’s reforms in focus

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Tunji-Ojo, who previously served as a federal lawmaker, has been credited with implementing reforms in the Interior Ministry, particularly in passport processing, border security, and the management of paramilitary agencies.

Within three weeks of assuming office, his ministry cleared a backlog of over 200,000 passports. Other reforms include the introduction of home and office passport delivery, e-gates at airports, electronic visa systems, landing and exit cards, and the establishment of a new Command and Control Centre.

“The massive changes in the passport application and renewal process, in the management of Nigeria’s borders and airports, and in the workings of agencies under the ministry point to his fidelity to the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Salako argued.

He stressed that Tunji-Ojo had neither lobbied to become a minister nor indicated interest in the governorship.

“Should the Interior Minister nurse a governorship ambition, he would, in his characteristic forthrightness, never have made secret of his desire,” he noted.

For Tunji-Ojo, Salako maintained, the focus remains on delivering on Tinubu’s mandate. Citing scripture and literature, he described the minister’s approach as one rooted in integrity and loyalty.

“Mine honour is my life; both grow in one: Take honour from me, and my life is done,” he quoted Shakespeare’s Richard II.

Political observers say the controversy reflects early manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 and 2028 elections. For now, both the APC in Ondo State and the minister’s camp maintain there is no rift, only a commitment to ensuring President Tinubu secures a second term.