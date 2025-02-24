Ondo State celebrates as Aiyedatiwa assumes first full term in office

In a ceremony marked by enthusiasm and hope, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa was inaugurated as the Governor of Ondo State on Monday, February 24, 2025.

The event, held at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, saw a large turnout of dignitaries, political figures, and residents, all eager to witness the historic occasion.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who previously completed the tenure of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu following his demise in December 2023, now embarks on his first full four-year term.

He secured a decisive victory in the November 16, 2024, gubernatorial election, running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aiyedatiwa garnered 366,781 votes, defeating his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who received 117,845 votes.

The inauguration proceedings commenced with the swearing-in of Deputy Governor Olayide Owolabi Adelami at 12:59 PM, followed immediately by Governor Aiyedatiwa taking his oath of office.

In his inaugural address, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to the people of Ondo State for their unwavering support and trust.

He emphasised his commitment to building upon the foundation laid by his predecessor and outlined a vision for inclusive governance, economic development, and enhanced social services.

"Today marks a new chapter in the history of our great state," Aiyedatiwa stated. "We are poised to advance our collective aspirations and ensure that the dividends of democracy reach every corner of Ondo State."

𝐀𝐢𝐲𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐰𝐚 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐬 𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟑𝟓 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬

In a gesture reflecting his dedication to justice and rehabilitation, Governor Aiyedatiwa granted clemency to eight inmates and commuted the sentences of 35 others.

This action underscores his administration's focus on humane governance and the reintegration of reformed individuals into society.

To encourage widespread participation in the inauguration events, the state government declared February 24, 2025, a public holiday.

This allowed residents from all walks of life to partake in the celebrations and engage with the new administration's vision for the future.

Governor Aiyedatiwa's political journey has been marked by resilience and dedication.

Following the passing of Governor Akeredolu in December 2023, Aiyedatiwa, then serving as Deputy Governor, assumed the governorship to complete the remaining tenure.