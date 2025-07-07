FULL LIST: 5 key revelations from Peter Obi's interview on 2027 game plane

In a revealing conversation on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi confirmed his political ambitions for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with Seun Okinbaloye, Obi offered deep insights into his next move, political affiliations, and vision for Nigeria. Here are five major takeaways from the widely watched interview:

1. Obi Declares 2027 Presidential Ambition, Dismisses Running Mate Rumours

Mr Peter Obi. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Peter Obi firmly put to rest speculation about playing second fiddle to any politician in 2027, especially to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“I’m going to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I believe I am qualified for it,” he stated unequivocally.

When pressed about rumours of becoming Atiku’s running mate, Obi responded, “Nobody has ever discussed that with me. People assume so many things.”

This declaration confirms Obi’s continued interest in the presidency and reaffirms his position as a principal figure in Nigeria’s opposition bloc.

2. He Remains in Labour Party, Despite ADC Coalition Membership

Peter Obi and Labour Party. [Facebook]

Obi clarified his political status, stating that he remains a committed member of the Labour Party, while also actively participating in the opposition coalition that has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 elections.

“Today, I am a Labour Party member. I remain in the Labour Party,” Obi insisted.

However, he emphasised that the coalition is a strategic alliance aimed at ensuring better governance and unseating the APC.

He explained that this does not constitute anti-party activity, as the 2027 election is still two years away.

3. Obi Says Nigeria Needs Only Four Years of Focused Leadership

Peter Obi. [Facebook]

In one of the most striking parts of the interview, Obi claimed he would not need more than a single term to steer Nigeria in the right direction.

“I don’t need a day more than four years. I will show the direction of good governance,” he declared.

Pointing out that Tinubu’s government had done “maximum damage” in just two years, he expressed confidence that a similar time span was sufficient to bring meaningful change.

“People want to get up and see a president that cares, that shows compassion,” he added, highlighting the values he believes are missing in the current administration.

4. Coalition with Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi, Others Aims to Oust Tinubu

Obi is part of a broad opposition alliance that includes prominent figures such as Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir El-Rufai.

The group has rallied under the ADC to build a viable alternative to President Tinubu’s administration, which they blame for Nigeria’s rising inflation, worsening economy, and cost-of-living crisis.

In the 2023 elections, Atiku and Obi’s combined votes outnumbered Tinubu’s total by more than four million. The coalition aims to capitalise on this momentum to form a united front in 2027.

5. Experience, Even from Failed Leaders, Is Still Valuable — Obi

Mr Peter Obi [Getty Images]

Addressing critics who argue that the coalition comprises “expired politicians,” Obi made an unusual case for inclusive collaboration.

“Even some who have been in that government, their experience is critical,” he said.

Drawing a corporate analogy, he explained, “One of the major companies in the world hired two people who have worked in failed companies because they can tell you why they failed.”

According to Obi, knowing what doesn’t work is just as important as knowing what does.