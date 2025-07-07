Peter Obi to Nigerians: Vote competence, not tribe or religion

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has boldly declared that the northern region of Nigeria will celebrate his presidency if elected in 2027.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Obi, now a prominent figure in the opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), outlined his vision for transforming Nigeria, with a particular focus on unlocking the vast, untapped potential of the North.

Obi, who ran for president in 2023, stated: “If I am president, the North will celebrate me. I have an idea of the problem.”

He argued that the region’s abundant land and voter population have been consistently undermined by misgovernance and worsening insecurity despite its vast promise.

“The biggest asset of this country is in the North, the uncultivated lands. The criminality we face in the North today, I will deal with it,” he assured.

Competence Over Tribe and Religion

Peter Obi. [Facebook]

Obi also issued a strong appeal for a shift in voting behaviour ahead of the next general election, challenging Nigerians to reject sentiments of ethnicity and religion in favour of merit.

“We have voted for incompetence, we’ve voted for tribe, we’ve voted for religion. Let’s vote for competence,” he urged.

According to him, Nigeria’s developmental failures stem largely from the electorate’s consistent choice of identity politics over effective leadership.

Obi’s remarks come amid increased political activity surrounding the opposition’s new coalition structure led by the ADC.

The alliance aims to present a formidable challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 elections.