Focus on aviation, not Atiku – Spokesman lambasts Festus Keyamo

Paul Ibe, the media adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that the letter confirming Atiku’s resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not voluntarily released but leaked by political adversaries.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday night, July 16, Ibe suggested the timing of the leak was strategic and mischievous, coinciding with the nation’s mourning of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was buried on Tuesday.

“We’re here because people who never wished His Excellency Atiku Abubakar well leaked a communication of his. Yes, it was leaked,” Ibe said, pointing fingers at both internal PDP opponents and allies within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Keyamo Slammed for Wading into Resignation Row

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Ibe aimed at the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who publicly commented on Atiku’s resignation.

He accused Keyamo of diverting attention from his core responsibilities.

“It’s unfortunate that the Minister of Aviation, who rather should be concerned with serious issues of aviation matters – and there are plenty of them – jumped into this fray as though knowing what caused an accident even before investigation,” he said.

Call for National Focus Amidst Mourning

Atiku’s media adviser urged the public and political commentators to shift focus from the controversy surrounding the resignation and reflect instead on the legacy of the late President Buhari.

“Those who claim to know why he resigned, are they clairvoyants?” he asked rhetorically.

“I would rather say we speak on something else… the memories of the late President, Muhammadu Buhari, who was just interred yesterday, are still fresh.”

Atiku’s resignation letter, dated 14 July 2025, was addressed to his ward chairman in Adamawa State.