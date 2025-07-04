Bashir El-Rufai sparks uproar after declaring love for Peter Obi

Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has sent social media into a frenzy after making a surprising declaration of support for Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

This marks a stark departure from Bashir’s previous pattern of relentless criticism of Obi and his supporters.

In a now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), Bashir shared a photo of Peter Obi and his father, Nasir El-Rufai, at a political coalition meeting held on Wednesday, July 2.

He captioned the image: “He don dey mature,” triggering a wave of curiosity and scepticism online. The drama escalated when a follower questioned whether Bashir had softened his stance on Obi.

In response, Bashir wrote: “I now love Peter Obi. Sai Peter Obi.”

Netizens React

Many Nigerians expressed disbelief over the apparent turnaround. Just months ago, Bashir had ridiculed Obi’s political ideology, calling his supporters “delusional” and “naïve.”

His latest endorsement has drawn accusations of inconsistency and political opportunism.

“I have the right to change my mind, just like every other political influencer,” Bashir responded amid the online backlash. Yet, that justification did little to sway sceptics.

Social media users wasted no time in mocking the unexpected U-turn.

One user, @Basseyobol, commented: “You were blind, but now you can see clearly. As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us.”

Another, @AleeAutah, dismissed the post, saying, “Pity those who take you seriously.”

@iam_jibola8211 added comically, “Someone should collect Bashir’s phone.”

While some users applauded the newfound admiration for Obi, the overwhelming reaction leaned towards suspicion and satire.

Many questioned whether Bashir’s post was an authentic change of heart or merely a case of clout-chasing.