El-Rufai's son calls out 'Pablo Escobar' - warns Tinubu's govt against arresting his father

Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has cautioned the federal government against arresting his father, describing such a move as a grave error.

Taking to social media platform X, Bashir’s remarks have ignited controversy, particularly due to his apparent reference to President Bola Tinubu as “Pablo Escobar,” a name synonymous with the infamous Colombian drug lord.

His comments come amid growing speculation that the federal government, through the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, is considering the arrest of Nasir El-Rufai.

The former governor, once a staunch ally of Tinubu, has been at odds with the administration since his ministerial nomination was blocked by the Senate.

His increasing criticism of the government has fueled speculation of political retaliation.

Reacting to reports of an impending arrest, Bashir issued a strong warning via X, stating, “Na the biggest mistake Pablo Escobar & his henchmen will make.”

Drug trafficking allegations against Tinubu

Although he did not directly mention President Tinubu, social media users widely interpreted the statement as a jab at the president, given the long-standing controversies surrounding Tinubu’s past in the United States.

In the 1990s, Tinubu was linked to a U.S. drug-related case, which resulted in the forfeiture of $460,000 to American authorities.

While Tinubu has maintained that he was never convicted of any crime, political opponents frequently resurrect the case to challenge his credibility.