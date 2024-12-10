Fresh signals emerge from Atiku’s camp on 2027 merger talks with Peter Obi

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are reportedly considering an alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This development aims to create a formidable opposition capable of unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Paul Ibe, Atiku’s spokesperson, revealed ongoing discussions between the two politicians.

“Nigerians deserve better than what they are getting. It’s never been this bad in this country, and there is no hope,” Ibe lamented, underscoring the need for a united opposition.

According to Ibe, the 2023 elections provided critical lessons for both Atiku and Obi, prompting them to consider setting aside their differences.

“Atiku Abubakar has promoted opposition parties to work together, to come together; that is the only way they can kick out this incompetent and clueless government,” he said.

While discussions remain in the early stages, Ibe hinted that forming a united front is key to reclaiming Nigeria’s political direction.

“Lessons have been learnt by all parties, including Atiku Abubakar, and it is on this basis that discussions are progressing,” he added.

However, when asked whether Atiku would step down for Obi in the proposed alliance, Ibe refrained from committing to specifics, stating only that “all options are on the table.”