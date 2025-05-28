2027: Tension in Benue as APC faction demands Gov Alia’s expulsion

A major crisis is brewing within the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an influential party faction, the APC League, has called for the immediate expulsion of Governor Hyacinth Alia over alleged anti-party activities and betrayal of party principles.

In a strongly worded statement signed by its national president, Hon. John Ogiri, the group accused Alia of undermining party unity by sidelining the APC structure in Benue and alienating critical stakeholders.

“Governor Alia has chosen absence over allegiance, distance over dedication,” Ogiri said, referring to Alia’s failure to attend the recent APC National Summit at the State House, where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was endorsed for the 2027 presidential race.

The group further alleged that Alia has been collaborating with opposition figures, notably Senator Gabriel Suswam, and has been linked to plans to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“His allies are visibly embedded in the operations of the ADC, while the APC structure in Benue is being deliberately crippled,” Ogiri added.

The APC League also urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to enforce a recent High Court ruling affirming Austin Agada as the legitimate state party chairman, citing his role in securing major electoral victories.

"Let history reflect that it was under the leadership of Austin Agada that the APC rose from the ashes in Benue," the statement read.

The group warned that Governor Alia’s actions threaten the party’s cohesion and long-term viability.

“Our party is greater than any individual, and its integrity must be defended at all costs,” Ogiri declared.