Benue Gov Alia snubs APC Tinubu endorsement amid defection rumours

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has intensified speculation over a possible defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after reportedly boycotting a key party event endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The APC National Working Committee hosted the high-profile summit at the Presidential Villa’s Banquet Hall to consolidate party unity ahead of the 2027 polls.

However, Governor Alia’s conspicuous absence raised eyebrows and deepened existing fractures within the party’s Benue chapter.

Sources within the party claim Alia had sought a dual endorsement — one for Tinubu’s re-election and another for his own second-term bid. When APC leadership declined the request, he reportedly withdrew from the process.

Alia, Akume's feud

Tensions have been mounting between Alia and top APC figures in Benue, particularly Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The friction reached a flashpoint last year when Alia allegedly attempted to oust APC state chairman Austin Agada, an Akume loyalist.

That move was thwarted by a November 2024 Federal High Court ruling, which reinstated Agada and curtailed Alia’s influence over the state party machinery.

Despite the court’s decision, Alia is said to be operating a parallel APC faction in Benue — a development that has fractured local party cohesion.

Is Gov Alia plotting ADC move?

Insiders now claim Alia is in advanced talks with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with former Governor Gabriel Suswam reportedly brokering discussions.

There are also allegations of a covert alliance between Alia and Suswam, a senior PDP figure, raising questions about the governor's political loyalties.