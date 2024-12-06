Alia faces backlash over call to remove Akume as SGF

The Alliance for Truth and Justice (ATJ) has condemned the protest orchestrated by groups allegedly aligned with Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, which called for Senator George Akume's removal as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

ATJ described the protest as a divisive move that undermines Benue’s unity and its representation at the federal level.

In a strongly worded statement, ATJ President Aloysius Gbakaan expressed disappointment in Governor Alia, accusing him of prioritising personal political interests over the state’s development.

“This betrayal of unity is not just a personal attack on Senator Akume but a disservice to the collective interests of the Benue people,” Gbakaan said.

The group criticised the governor for allegedly tasking Gubernatorial Liaison Officers with targeting Senator Akume instead of focusing on development initiatives.

“It reflects severe misjudgment of priorities,” the statement read, adding that efforts to unseat Akume from his federal position are misguided and unlikely to benefit Benue State.

ATJ highlighted Akume’s longstanding relationship with President Bola Tinubu and his effective service as SGF, urging the people of Benue to rally behind him.

“Senator Akume deserves maximum support, not distractions or insults,” Gbakaan emphasised.

The group cautioned Governor Alia and his supporters, warning that their actions could destabilise Benue’s political climate.

“The backlash will be significant. If Governor Alia’s political ship is sinking, he should not drag others down with him,” ATJ stated.