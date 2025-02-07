Police recover stolen property worth ₦1 billion in Abuja shanty raids

Security operatives have recovered properties worth over ₦1 billion following a coordinated raid on shanties across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The operation, carried out by a joint task force comprising the FCT Police Command, Nigerian Army, Department of State Security (DSS), Nigerian Immigration Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), led to the arrest of 31 suspects in areas notorious for criminal activities.

Speaking on the raid, FCT Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu stated that the crackdown targeted criminals hiding in shanties located in Dei-Dei, Kabusa, Zuba, Mpape, Jabi, and Nyanya, among others.

“The operation was necessary to rid the FCT of criminal elements and make the city safer,” Disu said while parading the suspects.

Among the items recovered were 115 manhole covers marked ‘Not for Sale’, five motorcycles, electric transformers, fibre optic materials, heaps of copper wire, and rubber insulators.

The task force also seized fake Mercedes Benz chassis numbers, unverifiable vehicle documents, 12 large-size solar panels, iron rods, vehicle rims, and industrial solar batteries.

Authorities believe that many of the seized items were stolen from government infrastructure and private properties.

Disu assured that investigations are ongoing to identify owners of the recovered items and bring the perpetrators to justice.