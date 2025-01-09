Police impede J-5 vehicle transporting 59 children in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has intercepted a 15-seater Peugeot J-5 vehicle transporting 59 male children, aged between 4 and 12, along the Abuja-Kano route.

A team of officers led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarki Umar stopped the vehicle, which had registration number KMC 283 ZJ, on January 6.

Tunji Disu, the FCT Commissioner of Police , disclosed that Ali Ibrahim drove the vehicle with assistance from Alhassan Ibrahim. Both are now under police interrogation.

“The bus was found to be transporting 59 male children aged between 4 and 12 years. Preliminary investigations revealed that the children, who came from different families in Kano State, were being transported by one Idris Usman, a resident of Nasarawa State,” Disu said.

Police release findings

Police investigations revealed that the children were allegedly being moved to Nasarawa under the guise of receiving training.

However, no proper documentation or parental consent backed the transportation, raising suspicions of child trafficking and abuse.

“This case has been classified as suspected child abuse and trafficking. The children are currently in police custody as we conduct a thorough investigation,” the Commissioner added.

Parents or guardians of the children were not informed, further compounding concerns over the nature of the operation.

The police have vowed to bring all responsible parties to justice.

This operation highlights ongoing challenges in combating child trafficking in Nigeria.