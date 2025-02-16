Police detain suspect for allegedly killing his brother in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has detained one Christian Ndubuisi who allegedly murdered his elder brother over a minor disagreement.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Onitsha, Anambra.

According to him, the police operatives attached to 3-3 Division acted swiftly on a report on Feb. 15, and detained the suspect for further investigation.

“Preliminary information has it that the suspect, during a fight with the deceased, used a bottle he broke and stabbed his elder brother.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty,” Ikenga said.

Ikenga explained that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ikioye Orutugu, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Awka for further investigation.

In another report, the Police Command in Ekiti State has detained one Jimoh Abdulraman who brutally assaulted his wife, Mrs Taiwo Akintunde-Abdulraman in Ado-Ekiti in a viral social media video.

This was contained in a by the command spokesman, Mr Sunday Abutu, on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti.

Abutu said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Joseph Eribo, had directed the Divisional Police Officer of Oke-Ila to identify the man and commence a thorough investigation after he watched the viral video on Feb. 15.

According to Eribo, police operatives from Oke-Ila Division have swung into action and detained the suspect.

He said that the case had been transferred to the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation and arraignment accordingly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the viral video of the assaulted wife by her husband was circulated in social media platforms on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.