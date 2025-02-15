Islamic cleric arrested for 'killing, dismembering' final-year student in Ilorin

The Kwara State police have arrested an Islamic cleric, Abdulrahman Mohad Ballo, for allegedly killing Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

Reports say the suspect met Yetunde on Facebook, got her phone number, and later lured her. He is accused of killing her and dismembering her body.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the arrest and said investigations are ongoing.

Yetunde was last seen on Monday, February 10, 2025, when she attended a naming ceremony. She received a call, stepped aside to answer it, and then left.

"Since then, we’ve been searching for her everywhere, but no one knew her whereabouts," a source said.

Family reports student missing; Police investigation leads to arrest

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the family of Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde reported her missing at the Oja-Oba Police Station in Ilorin. Using her phone records, police traced her last call to a suspect residing in the Offa Garage area of Ilorin.

The suspect was arrested but initially denied any involvement. However, during a search of his residence, he confessed that Yetunde had visited him and claimed she died of an asthma attack.

Further investigation revealed Yetunde’s dismembered body hidden in a bowl, along with tools used in the act.

Sources suggest this may not be the suspect’s first offense, as police found suspicious items in his room, indicating a possible pattern of similar incidents.

The Kwara State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident, stating: "The Kwara State Police Command is aware of the gruesome killing of one Miss Yetunde H. Lawal. On February 11, 2025, at about 1800 hours, a case of a missing person was reported at C Division Oja-Oba by her father, Mr. Ibrahim A. Lawal.

"Immediately, detectives swung into action, tracked her number, and arrested a suspect. Exhibits were recovered, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

"Further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses."