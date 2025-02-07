Police detain 2 suspects for alleged robbery in Kogi

The Police Command in Kogi has apprehended two suspects for alleged robbery in Lokoja.

In a statement on Friday, the Spokesman of the Command, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, said that operatives of the command apprehended the suspects on Thursday during a Third-Party Insurance Enforcement exercise in the state.

He said the suspects (names withheld) were intercepted by operatives of the Ayingba Police Division along Harbour Bay – EGUME Road while riding a motorcycle and exhibiting suspicious behaviour. He said;

Upon interrogation, the suspects failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for their movements and they were searched.

Surprisingly, the police uncovered a locally made pistol in their possession,

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Miller Dantawaye as commending the officers for the intelligence, and reiterated the commitment of the command to collaborate with other security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements.

He urged residents of the state to support security efforts by providing credible information on criminal activities.

The arrest is part of the command’s ongoing efforts to combat crime and criminality in Kogi State.