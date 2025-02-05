Police arrest Lagos hotelier for allegedly sodomising 16-year-old boy

The Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos State on Wednesday paraded a hotelier, simply identified as Macdonald, following his detention over allegations of having unlawful carnal knowledge of a male minor.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), CSP Umma Ayuba, paraded the suspect before reporters at the Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

Ayuba said the suspect, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leuven Empire Hotel and Suites in Ejigbo, Lagos, allegedly committed an act against the order of nature.

According to her, the development follows a petition dated Jan. 23, submitted to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, by the father of the 16-year-old victim.

“The petition alleged that the suspect engaged in unlawful sexual acts with the minor.

“Upon receipt of the petition, Fayoade assigned CSP. Bangajiya Uba will conduct a discreet investigation into the matter.

“The victim, initially fearful of speaking out due to threats allegedly made by the suspect, confided in his mother.

“He recounted that the suspect warned him that disclosing the incident would result in him losing his sanity, ” Ayuba said.

The ZPRO said that having been reassured by his mother, the victim detailed how the suspect had sexual intercourse with him.

“The victim narrated how the suspect had taken him from the hotel in his vehicle to his residence at No. 4B, Oshoba Street, Akowonjo-Egbeda, Lagos, where he was forcefully subjected to unlawful sexual acts.

“Following the incident, the suspect allegedly provided the victim with a bottle of Lucozade Boost and N5000 cash.

“Upon this revelation, the victim’s parents reported the matter to the Isheri-Osun Police Division, ” Ayuba said.

The image maker said that investigations were initiated, but rather than cooperating with law enforcement, the suspect refused to honour police invitations and instead attempted to manipulate the process.

“Seeing that the accused was seeking to evade justice, the victim’s father escalated the matter to the Zone 2 Command Headquarters, where the hotelier was subsequently apprehended.

“To ascertain the veracity of the claims, the victim underwent a medical examination at Mirabel Medical Centre, ” She said.

Ayuba said that a close friend of the victim, who was present at the hotel on the day of the incident, also corroborated the allegations.

“This friend confirmed that the suspect had been engaging in unlawful acts with the victim and had also attempted a similar act with him, which he resisted.

“He further presented recorded telephone conversations, chat histories, and video evidence filmed by the victim within the suspect’s residence using the suspect’s own phone.

“Initially, the suspect denied knowing the victim. However, when confronted with evidence, he admitted to taking him to his residence.

“The suspect allegedly threatened the victim with psychological harm should he reveal the incident, and since making his confession, the victim has exhibited signs of mental distress,” She said.

The ZPRO said that investigations also uncovered unprofessional conduct by the initial Investigating Police Officer (IPO), who removed a key witness’ statement from the case file before transferring it to the Zone 2 Command Headquarters.

“The IPO has since been detained and is undergoing disciplinary procedures.

Contrary to certain media reports, the medical report from Mirabel Medical Centre remains authentic and has not been tampered with in any way, ” she said.

According to her, the victim is currently receiving medical care, and after the investigations are completed, the suspect will be formally charged in court.

She said that the suspect also lured five other teenagers to his hotel, where he sodomised them and warned the boys that they would die if they revealed the incident to anyone.