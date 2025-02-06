Police arrest man for defrauding American woman $597k in online love romance

The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) said its operatives had arrested a suspect for over 597,000 dollars in romance fraud.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the suspect was arrested for allegedly defrauding a female American national of 597,000 dollars in an online love romance.

He said the suspect, arrested following a well-coordinated intelligence operation, had fraudulently assumed the identity of an American, using a fake name, to deceive and exploit unsuspecting victims, primarily women in online romance scams.

He said the suspect, arrested over identity theft, computer-related fraud and money laundering, had confessed to defrauding one Deborah Woods, an American national, of 597,000 dollars.

The police spokesman said multiple electronic gadgets used in the illicit activities were confiscated after a search of the suspect's premises.

Adejobi said eight BMW vehicles, suspected to be proceeds of the crime, recovered from the suspect were currently in police custody as exhibits. At the same time, efforts were ongoing to trace and identify other victims.

In a related development, Adejobi said NPF-NCCC operatives had also arrested two suspects concerning the creation and distribution of compromised financial accounts.

The police spokesman said the suspects had used the accounts to facilitate fraudulent transactions amounting to over N400m.

According to him, investigations revealed that an unidentified foreign cybercriminal had recruited the suspects via Telegram.

He said the first suspects' duty was to create Moniepoint financial profiles using pre-registered SIM cards and email addresses and distribute them to local accomplices across different states for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

Adejobi said the second suspect distributes the KYC verifications for the compromised accounts and fraudulently obtains Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs) and KYC details from individuals within his community.

He said the suspect uses the identities to upgrade the accounts to Tier 5 verification.

“Upon completing the KYC process, the second suspect hands over the verified accounts to the first suspect, who changes the passwords to secure them for their unknown foreign contractor.

“Both suspects had confessed to the crimes and further revealed that they received payments in cryptocurrency for their services.

“They are currently facing prosecution at a Federal High Court in Abuja for Computer-Related Fraud, Impersonation and Criminal Conspiracy in accordance with the provisions of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act,” he said.

Adejobi said the Nigeria Police Force, in January, arrested a total of 84 suspects over cyber-related offences.

He said 32 suspects were arrested through the NPF-NCCC, while 52 were arrested by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) in Lagos.