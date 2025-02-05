Police arrest pupil who threatened schoolmates with pistol in Akwa Ibom

The Police in Akwa Ibom have apprehended a 13-year-old pupil suspected to have threatened the schoolmates with a pistol at St. Paul Primary School Ikot Ibiok, in Eket Local Government Area.

The state's Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Baba Azare, disclosed this during a press briefing in Uyo on Wednesday.

Azare said the operatives of the Command acted on credible information on Jan. 30, at about 0800 hours, that the boy was going about with a pistol in the school, threatening to fire his fellow pupils.

“The operatives of the command immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect and recovered a locally-made pistol.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he had been with the said gun since November 2024 and that he got it from a ward in his father’s bedroom.’’

The CP said that the suspect's father had been arrested, and an investigation had commenced on the matter.

Azare also disclosed that the command arrested two young girls who conspired and stole a child in Obong Itam, Itu LGA, in June 2024 and sold their victim for N200,000 to someone in Cross River.

He said the suspects confessed to the crime and used the proceeds to purchase a refrigerator, television and fan.

He said that the items had been recovered from them, and an investigation was ongoing to arrest the buyer of the child.

In another development, the CP said that two young girls reported a woman who attempted to traffic them to some men in Cross River for baby-making, selling the expected babies and sharing the proceeds.

Based on the complaint on Feb.1 at about 0800 hrs, he said that the command operatives swung into action and arrested One Gift Essien Tommy (f) and One Peace Ekanem (f) while the investigation was ongoing.

Azare also disclosed that on Feb.1, a woman from Afaha Offiong village in Nsit Ibom reported that her nine-year-old daughter she sent on an errand on Jan. 31 at about 1600 hours was defiled.

According to him, one Aniefiok Edem (male), age 60, dragged the nine-year-old girl into the bush, removed her clothes, had carnal knowledge of her and later gave her N200.

The CP said the suspect would be charged in court after concluding investigations.

Azare added that the command also apprehended other suspects involved in cult-related activities, unlawful possession of firearms and illicit drugs, among others.

He said the command would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of all crimes and criminalities.