Tinubu awards Bill Gates Nigeria's top national honour

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday conferred one of Nigeria’s highest national honours, the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), on Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, recognising his contributions to global health and development.

The ceremony, held in Lagos, marked a key highlight of Gates’ ongoing visit to Nigeria, where he is engaging with federal and state leaders on critical issues, including reforms in primary healthcare.

“Bill Gates’ commitment to global health and innovation has transformed countless lives across Africa and the world.

“Today, we celebrate his dedication to improving the human condition,” President Tinubu said during the presentation.

L-R: Bill Gates and President Bola Tinubu. [Bola Ahmed Tinubu/X, formerly Twitter]

Gates, chairman of the Gates Foundation, expressed gratitude for the honour and emphasised the importance of collaboration with Nigerian partners to strengthen the country’s health systems.

“Nigeria’s efforts to reform primary healthcare are inspiring, and I look forward to working closely with local leaders, scientists, and partners,” he said.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, also attended the ceremony, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts between the private and public sectors.

Gates’ visit follows the Foundation’s recent announcement of a $200 billion investment over the next 20 years to advance global health and development—a commitment Gates described as part of his pledge to donate “virtually all of his wealth” to philanthropic causes.

L-M-R: Bill Gates, President Bola Tinubu and Aliko Dangote. [Bola Ahmed Tinubu/X, formerly Twitter]

During his stay, Gates is scheduled to participate in the Goalkeepers Nigeria event, focusing on Africa’s innovation future, and to meet with local experts advancing Nigeria’s national strategy on artificial intelligence and health solutions.

According to the Gates Foundation, the opening of offices in Nigeria, alongside expansions in South Africa, Kenya, and Senegal, signals a deepened commitment to Africa’s health and development agenda.