PHOTOS: Shettima meets Buhari’s widow and children in London ahead of burial

Vice President Kashim Shettima has paid a condolence visit to the widow of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, and the former first family in London, following the elder statesman’s death.

Shettima, who is leading a Federal Government delegation to the United Kingdom, also met with Buhari’s children as preparations for the former leader’s final journey back home gathered pace.

Photos circulating online show the Vice President seated in solemn conversation with the bereaved family, visibly immersed in grief.

Ex-president Buhari, who died in London on Sunday, July 13, while undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness, was both a former military Head of State and a two-term civilian President of Nigeria.

His demise marks the end of an era for a man who shaped the country’s political landscape across decades.

“Shettima’s visit to Aisha Buhari in London underscores the administration’s respect and reverence for the former President’s service to the nation,” a senior official familiar with the trip stated.

Buhari had a well-documented history of medical visits abroad during his presidency, spending over 225 days out of the country for health reasons.

His longest single absence occurred in 2017 when he was in London for 104 days. The delegation is expected to return to Nigeria on Tuesday with the late President’s remains.

According to official sources, preparations are already in place for Buhari’s burial, which will take place in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, in line with Islamic rites.