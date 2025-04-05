PHOTOS: Oba Owoade crowned 46th Alaafin of Oyo in grand style

History was made in Oyo town as Oba Abimbola Owoade was officially crowned the 46th Alaafin of Oyo. He succeeded the revered Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who reigned for over five decades until his passing on April 22, 2022.

The coronation ceremony, held at the historic Olivet Baptist High School in Oyo, drew traditional rulers, political leaders, and cultural icons from across Nigeria.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State presided over the colourful event, where Oba Owoade was formally presented to the people as the new custodian of Oyo’s ancient throne.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi; and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

The traditional process leading to the coronation began months ago, culminating in the completion of the sacred 21-day Oro Ipebi rites on Saturday, March 29.

Oba Owoade had earlier received the staff and instrument of office on January 13, 2025, at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

Oba Owoade is expected to build on his predecessor’s legacy while addressing the contemporary needs of the people.