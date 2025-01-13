PHOTOS: Gov Makinde presents staff of office to new Alaafin of Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday, January 13, presented the staff of office to the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, in a ceremony held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Ibadan.

The event formalised the end to nearly three years of vacancy since the former Alaafin, Lamidi Adeyemi III, passed away in 2022.

The governor’s announcement of the new Alaafin last week stirred controversy and raised questions about the selection process.

‘Alaafin’s stool not for sale,’ - Gov Makinde declares

However, speaking at the ceremony, Makinde emphasised his administration’s commitment to transparency and non-interference.

“The Alaafin stool is not just important to Oyo Town but to the entire Yoruba race. Under my watch, I made it clear that the stool would not be for sale,” he stated.

Makinde revealed that he met Oba Owoade for the first time on January 12, 2025, a day before the ceremony.

“I did not know his profile or that of other contenders, and it was deliberate to avoid influencing the process,” he added.

The governor also addressed political pressures during the selection process.

“People said I must approve the appointment before elections or risk losing votes. I replied that I would do what was right, and the people of Oyo voted for me massively,” Makinde said.

In his congratulatory message, Makinde prayed for peace and unity in Oyoland and the Yoruba race under the new monarch.

“I congratulate the Alaafin of Oyoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade. I pray your reign will bring progress and development to Oyo Town, Oyo State, and the Yoruba race worldwide,” he said, adding that the coronation is scheduled for four weeks.

New Alaafin pledges unity, progress for Yoruba race

Oba Owoade expressed gratitude to the governor, the Oyomesi, and others involved in his selection.

“I pledge to work for the progress of Oyo Town, Oyo State, and Nigeria, as well as the development of our people,” he said.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Demola Ojo, commended Makinde’s adherence to due process in the selection.

Dignitaries at the event included Deputy Governor Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, traditional rulers, members of the Oyomesi, and top government officials like Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, and Mrs Olubunmi Oni.