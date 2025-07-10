PHOTOS: Nigeria, US move to ease visa tensions after high-level meeting

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says the Federal Government is working closely with the United States to align visa policies and enhance bilateral cooperation following Washington’s recent visa rule changes for Nigerian citizens.

In a statement shared via his official X account on Wednesday, July 9, Tunji-Ojo disclosed that he had held a “constructive meeting” with US Ambassador Richard M. Mills Jr. to address concerns over the new visa procedures affecting Nigerians.

The meeting, which also had in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Dr Magdalene Ajani, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, focused on ensuring mutual respect and reciprocity in visa frameworks.

“We discussed the newly introduced visa procedures for Nigerian nationals and explored ways to strengthen ties through a well-structured visa framework,” the minister stated.

Ambassador Mills reportedly emphasised the United States’ commitment to fair and secure immigration processes.

He expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s new e-visa system, calling it a positive step towards improving the entry experience for foreign travellers.

“The Ambassador described the new e-visa policy of the Nigeria Immigration Service as an innovation intended to streamline and enhance the application process,” Tunji-Ojo noted.

Both countries agreed to bolster collaboration through three main strategies: enhancing the security of travel documents, curbing visa overstays by Nigerian nationals, and facilitating the sharing of critical security and criminal data.

The minister assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains committed to international travel compliance.

“Our government… will continue to ensure strict compliance across board,” he said, highlighting the importance of verified identities, overstay management, and cross-border information exchange.