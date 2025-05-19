VIDEO: Seyi Tinubu blocked from greeting Pope during Vatican visit

Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was politely blocked from greeting Pope Leo XIV during the Pontiff’s inauguration ceremony at the Vatican on Sunday, May 18.

The incident occurred during a special mass to mark the beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s leadership as the 267th Bishop of Rome and head of the Roman Catholic Church.

President Tinubu was among the invited world leaders at the solemn occasion.

As seen in a viral video, President Tinubu was led forward by two senior Catholic clerics to greet the newly elected pope, his son, Seyi, trailed behind.

However, a Vatican protocol officer intervened, halting Seyi from approaching the pontiff. He was respectfully redirected, while the President exchanged pleasantries with Pope Leo XIV.

Netizens react

The incident quickly went viral on Nigerian social media, sparking sharp reactions.

"Dem bounce thief pickin," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another quipped, “He thought it’s the gathering of NANS,” referencing an earlier controversy involving Seyi and the National Association of Nigerian Students.

“E clear. No be everything be connections. Merit matters a lot,” another user added, reflecting a common sentiment online.