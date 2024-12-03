Peter Obi breaks silence on Tinubu's proposed tax reform policy

Peter Obi, Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has called on the National Assembly to ensure Nigerians actively participate in discussions surrounding the federal government’s proposed tax reform policy.

Taking to social media platform X, Obi emphasised the need for transparency and inclusivity in the policy formulation process.

“A public hearing on tax reform is essential, allowing Nigerians from all walks of life to engage meaningfully,” he said.

While acknowledging the importance of tax reforms, the former Anambra State Governor stressed that such policies should not prioritise government benefits over national sustainability.

“It is insufficient to focus solely on the benefits to the government, particularly in terms of increasing revenue collection. We must also consider the overall impact on the nation and the sustainability of all its regions,” he noted.

Obi urged the federal government to cultivate trust and legitimacy, which he described as the bedrock of effective governance.

“Trust and legitimacy are the foundation of effective governance, and without them, even the best-intended reforms may fail,” he cautioned.

The tax reform proposal, part of President Bola Tinubu’s economic agenda, has sparked widespread discussions.