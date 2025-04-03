PDP lawmaker pays N14.4m to enroll 800 constituents into health scheme

Okpolupm Etteh, a member (PDP) representing Eket/Esit Eket/Onna/Ibeno Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has presented the Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Scheme with a cheque for N14.4 million to enroll his constituents.

The lawmaker, who presented the cheque at the Health Insurance during his visit to the office in Uyo on Thursday, said that the amount would cover the enrollment of 800 members of his constituency into the scheme.

Etteh, represented by Kingsley Mbre, PDP Eket Central, Ward 1 Leader, said that he supported the ARISE Health policy of the Gov. Umo Eno-led administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eno flagged off the scheme in the state on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

Etteh noted that sound health allows people to maximise their potential and benefit more from government plans and programmes.

The lawmaker urged the people of the constituency to partake and be beneficiaries of the scheme.

Etteh commended the state governor for prioritising the health needs of the people by investing in the primary and secondary health facilities across the state.

He added that with the effort, Akwa Ibom would become a haven for health tourists in a few years, while assuring that the scheme would be sustained.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Scheme, Dr Edikan Ekwere, who received the team, commended the lawmaker for redeeming the promise he made during Gov. Eno's launch of the scheme.

Ekwere said that the gesture was timely and thoughtful.

He said the scheme, which pools funds for strategic healthcare purchases, was intended to ensure that all state residents had access to efficient healthcare services and reduce catastrophic health expenditures.

He, however, commended the lawmaker for pledging to sustain the scheme.

Dr. Ogbeni Arthur, the scheme's Executive Secretary, commended the lawmaker for partnering with the State Government.