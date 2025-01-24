'He's a transactional politician' - Gov Bala lambasts Wike's political harlotry

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has launched a scathing critique of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He accuses him of being a “transactional politician” driven by personal ambition rather than principles.

The remarks were made in a press release issued on Thursday, January 23, by Mukhtar Gidado, Mohammed’s Special Adviser for Media and Publicity, in response to Wike’s criticism of Mohammed’s opposition to President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills.

Gidado described Wike’s comments as “baseless” and “hypocritical,” highlighting Wike’s alleged political opportunism.

“While Wike accuses others of insincerity, he has seamlessly transitioned from being a self-proclaimed PDP stalwart to an ardent supporter of the APC government,” Gidado stated.

The statement also accused Wike of undermining his party, the PDP, for personal gain.

“It is disheartening that a man who owes so much to a party that stood by him in his political journey has chosen to be a willing tool in its denigration,” the release said.

Gidado criticised Wike’s recent advocacy for the APC’s re-election in 2027 while still claiming to be a PDP member.

“This chameleonic behaviour raises serious questions about Wike’s credibility and moral compass,” he added.

Responding to Wike’s claim that he is not friends with Governor Mohammed, Gidado dismissed the remark as “irrelevant and puerile.”

He emphasised that governance should prioritise competence and vision over personal relationships.

“Should Wike ever have a moment of genuine self-reflection and wish to align himself with true leadership, Senator Bala Mohammed would welcome him with open arms,” Gidado remarked.